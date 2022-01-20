Fairview Heights police: At least one person shot inside mall

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Police from several Metro East communities converged on St. Clair Square on Thursday afternoon after a shooting inside the mall.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and found one shooting victim, who was taken to an area hospital, Fairview Heights police said.

Two men had been detained "while police sort out what occurred," the police statement said. The mall was closed for the night, police noted.

Police vehicles representing the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department and the Fairview Heights and Smithson departments were at the site and blocking at least one entrance. General access to the mall was restricted after the shooting, and people could be seen leaving the building.

The mall is located off North Illinois Street and Interstate 64. The two-level mall lists at least 70 stores, restaurants and kiosks in its directory.