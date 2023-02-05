FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out at a Fairview Heights trampoline park on Saturday night.

The Fairview Heights Police Department said officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting a fight among 150 juveniles at the Sky Zone trampoline park at 10850 Lincoln Trail, southwest of St. Clair Square.

Authorities said officers had trouble getting into the facility because of the number of juveniles fleeing and shoving police.

One juvenile was taken to the police station, authorities said, and that officers had to stay at the scene for "a lengthy amount of time" waiting for parents to arrive.

"This type of incident cannot, and will not, be tolerated in Fairview Heights. Strong legal action will be taken against those involved. We are communicating with Sky Zone managers to change policies and procedures," police said in a social media post.

Los Angeles-based Sky Zone has more than 200 locations across the U.S., many of which operate as franchises, according to its website. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.