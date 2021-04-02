 Skip to main content
Fairview Heights restaurant manager inappropriately touched teen employee, police say
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A Fairview Heights restaurant manager has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old employee, police said Thursday. 

The teenager and her parents went to police last week and said that one of her bosses at the Wings & Things restaurant, 5201 North Illinois Street, began touching her in December, police said. 

Hamza Alammouri

Hamza Alammouri, as shown in a police booking photo.

Fairview Heights police executed a search warrant at the restaurant on Tuesday. They, along with O'Fallon, Illinois, police, arrested Hamza Alammouri, 27, at the restaurant’s second location in O’Fallon.

Alammouri, of Debra Drive in Fairview Heights, faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming a minor child for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity, police said.

No lawyer was listed for Alammouri.

