Fairview Heights woman killed in rollover crash in Clay County, Ill.
Fairview Heights woman killed in rollover crash in Clay County, Ill.

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. — A Fairview Heights woman was killed early Saturday in a crash in Clay County, Illinois. 

Misty J. Coughlin, 40, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt on South 1st Street in Clay City just after 1:30 a.m. when she veered off the road, overcorrected and hit a a tree stump on the side of the road, flipping her car several times, according to a report from Illinois State Police. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other information was available Saturday morning. 

