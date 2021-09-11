Fairview Heights woman killed in rollover crash in Clay County, Ill.

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. — A Fairview Heights woman was killed early Saturday in a crash in Clay County, Illinois.
Misty J. Coughlin, 40, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt on South 1st Street in Clay City just after 1:30 a.m. when she veered off the road, overcorrected and hit a a tree stump on the side of the road, flipping her car several times, according to a report from Illinois State Police.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was available Saturday morning.
From staff reports
