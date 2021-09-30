 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fallen first responders to be honored in St. Louis County
0 comments

Fallen first responders to be honored in St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}
Moline Acres sergeant laid to rest

Moline Acres police officers wear masks honoring Sgt. Herschel Turner during his funeral at Cavalry Cemetery in St. Louis on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The masks carried his DSN number, radio call sign and his end-of-watch date. Turner, 54, was fatally struck by a Bellefontaine Neighbors police vehicle while Turner was standing outside his own vehicle helping with a traffic stop. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Police Department plans to honor nearly 100 first responders who have died in the line of duty since 1898. 

The 43rd annual memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Louis County Memorial Park, near the county administration offices, at 7900 Carondelet Avenue in Clayton. The public is invited to attend the event.

The names of 94 first responders who have died in the line of duty in the St. Louis County area will be read. The list includes police officers, firefighters, EMT workers and some state troopers and federal agents, police said. 

The first name that will be read is Patrick Gunning, a Kirkwood town marshal who in 1898 was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight on Argonne Avenue. 

The most recent line-of-duty death that will be mentioned is that of Sgt. Herschel Rico Turner of the Moline Acres Police Department. He died Dec. 5 after he was struck by a Bellefontaine Neighbors patrol car as Turner was standing outside his vehicle on Chambers Road, helping with a traffic stop.

Remembering the St. Louis County officers who gave their all
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Downtown crime becomes an economic issue

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News