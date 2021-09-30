Fallen first responders to be honored in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Police Department plans to honor nearly 100 first responders who have died in the line of duty since 1898.

The 43rd annual memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Louis County Memorial Park, near the county administration offices, at 7900 Carondelet Avenue in Clayton. The public is invited to attend the event.

The names of 94 first responders who have died in the line of duty in the St. Louis County area will be read. The list includes police officers, firefighters, EMT workers and some state troopers and federal agents, police said.

The first name that will be read is Patrick Gunning, a Kirkwood town marshal who in 1898 was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight on Argonne Avenue.