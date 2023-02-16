ST. LOUIS — At least three cars were hit by falling concrete recently on a busy stretch of Highway 40 (Interstate 64).

All three cars were driving on the interstate near the Hampton Avenue and Kingshighway exits, but police have not determined if the incidents are connected.

No one has been injured.

Police were called on Friday, Sunday and Monday for reports of drivers who said their cars were hit by pieces of falling concrete from the overpass.

One woman who said her car was hit by a rock told officers she thought someone was throwing rocks from the overpass, police said. She declined to file a report and just wanted police to be aware of the incident.

"While it hasn't been determined yet if they are falling rocks or are being thrown by someone from the overpass, officers have been monitoring and stationing in the area periodically," said Evita Caldwell, a department spokeswoman.

Officers have spotted several pieces of concrete and rocks lining the overpass of Hampton Avenue, police said.