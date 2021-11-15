Families, friends mourn three teens killed in fiery car crash near Ballwin

The sophomore had made the Marquette junior varsity volleyball team as an outside hitter and joined a new club team.

She was the youngest of four children. She was shy, but she had a "bright, vibrant" personality, Sajben said. Rhegan was spreading her wings, making more friends and filling up her social calendar.

"She was just starting to become that young lady, wearing a little bit of makeup," Sajben said.

Rhegan had recently gone to her first homecoming dance after COVID-19 closures and attended Marquette football games. Rhegan's mom said she leaned into difficult math and science classes and talked about finding a career in forensic science or wealth management.

"This has been a really good year for her," Gayla Sajben said. "She knew she was loved. She was very, very happy."

Jacob Keifer, who went by Jake, was "fun loving with a big smile and a huge heart," said Amy Bratton, a family friend who spoke on behalf of his parents, Harry and Vicki Keifer.

He loved boating, surfing and water sports on family lake trips to Arkansas. He was becoming a sharp dresser with an interest in watches and belts, she said.