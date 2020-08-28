Family calls for transparency and justice after man was punched by jail staff

CLAYTON — A family is demanding answers after reports from medical staff at the St. Louis County Jail confirm a corrections officer last month punched a 20-year-old inmate in the face.
The man’s family says he was struck while the man was in a restraint chair, where he remained for over four hours, according to officers’ reports and the family. He was eventually hospitalized with bruises and skin burns.
In addition to allegations of assault, the Post-Dispatch found inconsistencies and apparent violations of jail policies in reports submitted by officers on July 17, the day of the incident.
The lieutenant accused of striking the inmate has since been fired, according to an email from the director of the jail that was obtained by the Post-Dispatch. A request for video of the incident was denied, because jail officials said it is part of an ongoing internal affairs investigation.
The lieutenant’s firing comes as several other incidents involving the use of force by jail staff are under investigation.
The jail director, Raul Banasco, resigned Wednesday evening, one day after a letter claiming the jail had a “toxic” environment was read at a County Council meeting. The letter was signed by 55 jail employees.
‘Entitled to accountability’
A heavily-redacted report obtained by the Post-Dispatch written by a physician on the same day as the incident says three medical staff saw the officer “stand up and punch the inmate in the left jaw.” The officer did not mention the punch in his report.
“I’m furious because this shouldn’t happen,” said the man’s mother, Shantell Young, who lives with her son in Jennings. She said jail officials told her in a meeting that the incident was under investigation and “swift action” would be taken. “If an incident occurs, they need to report it immediately and not cover things up.”
Neither the man nor the former lieutenant faced any criminal charges as of Thursday.
“They are entitled to know what exactly happened inside the jail, and they’re entitled to accountability,” said Mark Pedroli, the family’s attorney. Pedroli has handled several cases in the region involving police abuse and misconduct.
Neither the jail administrator nor the office of County Executive Sam Page would say if a use-of-force report was submitted after the incident, as jail policy requires whenever force is used.
The now-fired lieutenant also violated jail policy in his incident report, as he either was alone or did not note anyone was with him when he released the man from restraints, and policy states at least six officers must be present when restraints are applied and lifted.
When restraints are applied, an inmate is supposed to be handcuffed, too, which Pedroli argues would have made it difficult for his client to throw anything at the officer.
How long inmates can be restrained and handcuffed is also regulated, and if an inmate is restrained for more than two hours, jail policy mandates they be released for 10 minutes of exercise and the release be noted in the incident report.
Jail events
The man, whom the Post-Dispatch is declining to name because he hasn’t been formally charged with a crime, was arrested July 16 after an altercation at his father’s home in Kirkwood, Young said. He was initially supposed to be on a 24-hour hold pending his father’s decision about whether to press charges; the man’s father declined.
Over the weekend, when Young said she asked the jail for an update, she was told her son had been released. But then her son called from a hospital.
Sometime between his arrest that Thursday evening and when he was involved in a confrontation with officers the following day, the man was transferred to the county jail.
Early July 17, an incident with the man led to jail staff applying restraints while the inmate was in the infirmary. No officers stated in their reports why the man initially was in the infirmary.
Confrontations between jail officers and the man first started, Young claims, when her son sought care for a medical condition that affects his heart and kidneys, but officers refused treatment.
The now-fired lieutenant, whom the Post-Dispatch is also declining to name since he does not face criminal charges, wrote that he attempted to move the inmate from the third-floor infirmary to the eighth floor “due to his behavior in the restraint chair.” When he started to release a strap on the chair, he said, the inmate threw urine and feces.
He then wrote, “I spontaneously attempted to defend myself and removed myself from the situation without further incident.” The family thinks this is when the man was punched, but they don’t know for certain without footage of the incident.
The first officer’s report starts at 6:45 a.m. when he was serving breakfast and noticed the inmate was agitated inside a temporary infirmary cell. The inmate then tried to reach for the officer’s equipment belt, the officer wrote, and when the man grabbed a metal pole from a curtain, the officer called 11 others for backup.
A sergeant pepper-sprayed the man, then officers put him in a restraint chair that a nurse approved.
Another report, written by the captain who ordered the inmate pepper-sprayed, starts with being called to the infirmary for a disturbance and ends with the man eventually complying after the captain ordered an officer to point a Taser at him.
The sergeant who pepper-sprayed the man wrote in his report that he sprayed the inmate twice, and his report ends with the inmate still refusing to comply.
Another officer’s report says the man was secured in restraints by four officers, including the now-fired lieutenant, at 7:05 a.m., and removed by four officers, excluding the now-fired lieutenant, at 11:14 a.m. The officer made no mention of the lieutenant’s attempt to remove the restraints several hours earlier, and no officers mention why or when the man was taken to a hospital after the incident.
