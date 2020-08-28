Family calls for transparency and justice after man was punched by jail staff

“They are entitled to know what exactly happened inside the jail, and they’re entitled to accountability,” said Mark Pedroli, the family’s attorney. Pedroli has handled several cases in the region involving police abuse and misconduct.

Neither the jail administrator nor the office of County Executive Sam Page would say if a use-of-force report was submitted after the incident, as jail policy requires whenever force is used.

The now-fired lieutenant also violated jail policy in his incident report, as he either was alone or did not note anyone was with him when he released the man from restraints, and policy states at least six officers must be present when restraints are applied and lifted.

When restraints are applied, an inmate is supposed to be handcuffed, too, which Pedroli argues would have made it difficult for his client to throw anything at the officer.

How long inmates can be restrained and handcuffed is also regulated, and if an inmate is restrained for more than two hours, jail policy mandates they be released for 10 minutes of exercise and the release be noted in the incident report.

