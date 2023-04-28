ST. LOUIS — Darrius Mullins always aimed to make people laugh and was the life of every party, his family said on Friday.

His mother, Rochelle Mullins, said the 30-year-old’s nickname was Smiley because he lit up every room with his grin.

Mullins was shot and killed Thursday afternoon near Kiener Plaza, in a busy section of downtown St. Louis. Police said he had been skateboarding and was approached by a man while he was resting on a bench, and the man shot him several times after some kind of argument.

“He didn’t deserve what somebody did to him,” his mother said. “He loved skateboarding. He would come over here and just skateboard.”

Darrius Mullins was a graduate of Soldan International Studies High School in north St. Louis and worked at Busch Stadium, his family said. He picked up skateboarding about two years ago and immediately fell in love with it.

He was well known in the area for skating in and around Kiener Plaza, and he lived on Pine Street in Downtown West.

A’Shayla Hines, Darrius Mullins’ sister, described him as having a “good soul.”

Hines said she and her brother hung out often, and the last time his family saw him was Wednesday, one day before he was killed. When he left, he grabbed his skateboard.

“That’s what soothed him, kept him calm,” Hines said. “Then he told us he loved us, and that was the last time we saw him.”

Rochelle Mullins said her son had lost several friends throughout the years and struggled after their deaths.

“He had very close friends, and they all passed away,” she said. “And now he’s gone.”

Darrius Mullins’ uncle, Torri Anthony, described him as “a protector of his mother and his little sister at any cost.”

“This is heartbreaking, and this has torn our family apart,” Anthony said.

The man suspected of shooting Mullins remained at large Friday afternoon.

“I just don’t know what I am going to do,” Mullins’ mom said.