Family displaced, two snakes rescued in suspicious fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A blaze that displaced a family in south St. Louis is being investigated as a suspicious fire, city fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Eichelberger Street in the Carondelet neighborhood. It started on the first floor of a two-family building, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said, adding that it was being investigated as a possible arson.

Tyrone Perkins, his girlfriend and his 11-year-old son, who live on the second floor, said they heard a loud boom and rushed outside. They were forced to leave their two snakes inside, but firefighters were able to rescue the pets, named Gucci Mane and Bino.

Everyone who lives in the building was accounted for, and there were no injuries reported. No other details were available.

