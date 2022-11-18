Family escapes fire, but home a total loss in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two adults and three children escaped a house fire Friday morning just north of Creve Coeur in the Countryside Hill neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Silver Leaf Lane around 8:30 a.m., said Jason McIntosh, deputy chief of Creve Coeur Fire Protection District.

He said the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived and it took them about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

The fire marshal said the house is at the end of a cul-de-sac and the fire did not spread to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, McIntosh said. He noted the house was completely destroyed.

More than a half-dozen departments responded to the fire.