 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family escapes fire but home is a total loss in St. Louis County

  • 0
Two-alarm fire destroys home in St. Louis County

St. Louis County firefighters worked to contain a two-alarm fire at 1437 Silver Leaf Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two adults and three children escaped a house fire Friday morning just north of Creve Coeur in the Countryside Hill neighborhood. 

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Silver Leaf Lane around 8:30 a.m., said Jason McIntosh, deputy chief of Creve Coeur Fire Protection District.

He said the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived and it took them about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

The fire marshal said the house is at the end of a cul-de-sac and the fire did not spread to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, McIntosh said. He noted the house was completely destroyed.

More than a half-dozen departments responded to the fire. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News