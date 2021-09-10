Family, friends mourn ‘our little star’ days after 3-year-old was killed by stray bullet

“We just want peace. I know whoever did that has no peace in their soul if they’re any part of a human being, to know they took an innocent baby’s life,” said Shemiko Harris, a friend of the family. “No family deserved to go through this.”

Police said people were shooting at each other at the Roosevelt Homes about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the bullet hit Calyia while she was asleep in bed in the second-floor apartment.

When the family was told Calyia was brain-dead, they agreed to donate her organs.

Calyia is the daughter of Claudia Rowling and Curtis Stringer, who released their pink balloons for their daughter first, and the crowd followed suit.

About two weeks after Calyia was born, Rowling had a massive stroke and still deals with speech complications and paralysis, according to family members who said many people had been pitching in to help raise the child.

The little girl’s death was just the beginning of a violent week in East St. Louis. On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy, Troy Williams, was shot and killed near 84th and Washington streets.