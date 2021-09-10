Family, friends mourn 'our little star' just days after 3-year-old was killed by stray bullet

EAST ST. LOUIS — Family and friends of a 3-year-old girl who died after being shot in her bed this week came together for prayers, support and a call to action at Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park on Friday.

Many of the dozens attending the vigil wore white T-shirts with #JusticeforCalyia written in pink, the favorite color of Calyia Elizabeth Stringer. She died after being hit by a stray bullet Sunday night at her father's apartment at the Roosevelt Homes, 1328 North 44th Street.

The vigil began with a balloon release to honor the 3-year-old, who was remembered as talkative and inquisitive and who loved unicorns and riding her bike.

“This is our grandbaby. Our little star. We’re going to celebrate her in a positive way however we can,” said Mark Samuels Sr., Calyia's grandfather. “I could call it an accident, but that gun with no eyes on the bullet, it could have been me. We’re just doing what we can do.”