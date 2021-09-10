Family, friends mourn 'our little star' just days after 3-year-old was killed by stray bullet

EAST ST. LOUIS — Family and friends of a 3-year-old girl who died after being shot in her bed this week came together for prayers, support and a call to action at Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park on Friday.
Many of the dozens attending the vigil wore white T-shirts with #JusticeforCalyia written in pink, the favorite color of Calyia Elizabeth Stringer. She died after being hit by a stray bullet Sunday night at her father's apartment at the Roosevelt Homes, 1328 North 44th Street.
The vigil began with a balloon release to honor the 3-year-old, who was remembered as talkative and inquisitive and who loved unicorns and riding her bike.
“This is our grandbaby. Our little star. We’re going to celebrate her in a positive way however we can,” said Mark Samuels Sr., Calyia's grandfather. “I could call it an accident, but that gun with no eyes on the bullet, it could have been me. We’re just doing what we can do.”
East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting but have not released a description of any suspects. CrimeStoppers announced Friday it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.
“We just want peace. I know whoever did that has no peace in their soul if they’re any part of a human being, to know they took an innocent baby’s life,” said Shemiko Harris, a friend of the family. “No family deserved to go through this.”
Police said people were shooting at each other at the Roosevelt Homes about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the bullet hit Calyia while she was asleep in bed in the second-floor apartment.
When the family was told Calyia was brain-dead, they agreed to donate her organs.
Calyia is the daughter of Claudia Rowling and Curtis Stringer, who released their pink balloons for their daughter first, and the crowd followed suit.
About two weeks after Calyia was born, Rowling had a massive stroke and still deals with speech complications and paralysis, according to family members who said many people had been pitching in to help raise the child.
The little girl's death was just the beginning of a violent week in East St. Louis. On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy, Troy Williams, was shot and killed near 84th and Washington streets.
Then, Thursday afternoon, seven people, including a 3- or 4-year-old child, were shot near Martin Luther King Drive and North Sixth Street. The shooting sparked a 10-hour manhunt involving multiple police agencies. Three suspects were arrested about 2:30 a.m. Friday. That investigation is continuing.
Funeral services for Calyia will be held next week.