Family, friends plead for life for St. Charles man convicted of quadruple homicide

ST. CHARLES — Elora Jo Roe still can't comprehend how her son, Richard Darren Emery, killed his girlfriend, her mother and her two children almost four years ago.

She said she's been a "basket case" since she heard the news, trying to fathom how the boy she raised as a single mother for a decade and who wanted so badly to have a family of his own could have done something terrible.

On Monday, Roe took the stand to plead for her son's life after he was convicted last week of four counts of first-degree murder.

"To this day I can't believe it," she said. "It's so far from my son."

Emery was convicted of shooting 39-year-old Kate Kasten; her mother, Jane Moeckel, 61; and Kasten's two children Zoe, 8, and Jonathan, 10, at close range on Dec. 28, 2018, after a night of poker and drinking. Prosecutors argue Emery's crimes were so heinous that he deserves to die; defense attorneys say he should get life in prison.

Emery's biological father, stepfather, stepmother and several other friends and coworkers took the stand Monday to make the case for why he should live.

Roe testified about the joy she felt when the baby boy she'd always wanted was born. She also talked about when her marriage with Emery's biological father fell apart and the closeness that developed between she and her son. She said he was happy when his stepfather, John "Skid" Roe came into the picture.

Skid Roe said he also cared for Emery. Throughout their relationship, Skid Roe helped Emery get out of various troubles, including literally digging Emery out of a jam when a truck he was driving got stuck in a mound of dirt late one night in high school.

Skid Roe, a Naval commander, also spoke about how proud he was to see Emery follow him into military service by joining the Air Force. He also said he helped his stepson out of another jam when he was caught driving drunk onto the base. Emery received an administrative discharge.

Other friends testified about how Emery helped them. One woman said he saved her life when she was ready to commit suicide. Another said Emery helped him meet his future wife.

Throughout the testimony, prosecutors attempted to poke holes in Emery's claims that he faced abandonment and raised questions about whether his friends had misjudged parts of his character.

But friends and family maintained that they loved Emery, even if they didn't understand how he could commit such a crime.

"I hate that this happened," said his father, also named Richard Emery. "But he's my son, and I love him. Always have, always will."

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday.