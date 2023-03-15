CREVE COEUR — Adam Sullentrup's friends and family are taking turns by his hospital bed, watching over the injured policeman, shot in the head Sunday while on duty in Hermann, Missouri.

Sullentrup, 31, is from a large family, and many have camped out at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. His wife, Michelle, sleeps there. A rotation of police officers stand guard in support.

"Everybody's pretty stressed right now and we really don't know much either," Sullentrup's father-in-law, Bill Monehan, said in an interview Wednesday. "He is in critical condition, and everybody's worried right now for the worst, of course."

Sullentrup remains in a medically induced coma, according to family and friends. Doctors are watching for swelling to go down in his brain. His pupils were moving, which the family celebrated as a good sign.

He has undergone surgeries, including one to repair his spleen. Sullentrup was also shot in the side, broke a rib, and damaged his spleen, a relative said.

Monehan, of St. Clair, Missouri, said the family is amazed by the deluge of support from police agencies and others.

"I've got people calling me from Texas who've heard about this," he said. "My daughter is very grateful that people are doing so much to make her feel better. She is so overwhelmed."

Sunday night, Sullentrup and Hermann police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith went to a Casey's convenience store at 115 South Highway 19. They tried to arrest Kenneth Lee Simpson for multiple outstanding warrants from Franklin and Warren counties, said Sgt. Mike Mitchell of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Simpson denied his identity, police allege, and, when Sullentrup and Griffith moved to arrest him, he shot them both inside the store.

Griffith, 34, died of his injuries. His funeral is scheduled for Sunday at Owensville High School in Gasconade County, Missouri.

A tactical team with the Missouri Highway Patrol captured Simpson, 35, after a lengthy standoff. Simpson is now in jail without bond on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

'Spread some positivity'

Sullentrup was working Sunday as a probationary officer, riding along with Griffith as part of the department's field training for new officers.

He joined the Hermann force in December, after spending more than four years with the New Haven Police Department.

New Haven police Chief Christopher Hammann, as soon as he heard about the shooting Sunday night, drove to pick up Sullentrup's mother and wife and raced to the hospital in Creve Coeur. They got there before the helicopter arrived carrying Sullentrup.

"If anyone is going to pull out of it, he will be the one," Hammann told the Post-Dispatch. "I wish I had 10 of Adam. He is an example of what every cop should be."

Sullentrup is an animal-lover. He once took old pallets that the New Haven Police Department was going to throw out and made a chicken house out of them. He is health-conscious, working out religiously at a private gym in Washington, Missouri, and also worked as a personal trainer there a few days a week. He was known to stock the refrigerator at the New Haven police station with salad goods, chicken and soy milk.

Sullentrup's wife is a social worker and volunteers as an EMT for the New Haven ambulance service; she was not on duty the night her husband was wounded. They met after high school, dated eight years and married in 2021.

"Couldn't ask for a better son-in-law," Monehan said.

Sullentrup won a Medal of Valor in 2019 from the Missouri Police Chiefs Association. He was on patrol and heard a woman screaming near a business in New Haven. When he got close, he saw an agitated man. The woman ran, telling Sullentrup who the man was and that he was wanted on outstanding warrants. The man tried to escape, "nearly running over" Sullentrup, who was able to use a taser on the man to subdue him, according to Hammann's nominating letter.

Sullentrup left New Haven in December 2022 to become an officer in Hermann, a community about 20 miles to the west. Starting pay in New Haven is $22 an hour — Hermann was paying its officers $3 more an hour, Hammann said. Sullentrup also hadn't liked working nights alone in New Haven. He did it because the department had only five officers instead of its full staffing level of seven.

"He wanted to be with a department that was fully staffed, where somebody is working with him all the time," Hammann said.

Last year, seven months before he left the New Haven force, Sullentrup wrote about what policing there meant to him.

"With all the hate for law enforcement that is happening right (now) I would like to spread some positivity," Sullentrup said last May. "Every day this job humbles me." He talked about the "phenomenal community," and how people would wave at him when he drove by.

The BackStoppers said it has given $10,000 to Sullentrup’s family to help with his recovery. A Memorial and Recovery Fund has been set up with People’s Savings Bank. Checks can be made payable to: Griffith/Sullentrup Memorial and Recovery Fund at People’s Savings Bank, P.O. Box 528, Hermann, MO, 65041. Donations also can be dropped off at any People’s Savings location.

In addition, First Community Bank has opened the Adam Sullentrup Benefit Account, and donations can be made at any First Community location.

Fundraisers in several local communities are scheduled in the coming days and being planned into the summer.

"For their families, the last thing they need to worry about is how are they going to pay bills that are coming," said Elizabeth Bennett, a shop owner in New Haven who is also president of the local Chamber of Commerce.

Among the fundraisers, a benefit for Griffith's family and Sullentrup's recovery is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the St. Clair Knights of Columbus Hall, featuring music and a silent auction. A woman is selling "Adam Strong" shirts to help his family with medical expenses. And a daylong "Back the Blue" benefit concern is set for June 9 at Paddle Stop in downtown New Haven.

The New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce has information on many others, as does the Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce.