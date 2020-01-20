Family mourns teen who died in Florissant fire

FLORISSANT — Dustin Baggett's relatives were with him at St. Louis Children's Hospital when they made the heart-wrenching decision to remove the boy from life support and donate his liver and kidneys, his great-aunt said Monday.
"That's the only decent thing to come out of this tragedy," Patricia Lake said of the organ donation. "Dustin was a beautiful little boy."
Dustin, 16, died Saturday of injuries he suffered early Friday in a house fire on Curtis Court in Florissant. Police said the fire was set by an arsonist, Bobby Copass, 39.
Copass was living at the home at 1915 Curtis Court that Dustin shared with his mother and stepfather, and Lake said Copass was a cousin to the stepfather. Florissant police confirm that Copass knew the family, but police did not have details on that relationship.
Copass was charged with arson first-degree, causing serious injury or death, police said. He was held in the St. Louis County jail in lieu of $1 million bail, Florissant police said.
Florissant police officer Steve Michael said authorities expect to seek upgraded charges now that Dustin has died. It wasn't immediately clear Monday if Copass had an attorney in the arson case.
Copass served a 15-year prison sentence for an assault, robbery and kidnapping in 2003 in St. Louis, according to court files.
Lake said Copass had been told to move out of the Curtis Court home after he got into a quarrel with a member of Dustin's family. Lake said she didn't know the details of the argument but said Dustin's stepfather had agreed to drive Copass someplace else to stay.
Copass apparently went into the basement to start the fire before Dustin's stepfather gave Copass a ride, Lake said.
Police and firefighters found the home engulfed in flames about 3 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, rescuers saw Dustin's mother outside. She told firefighters her son was still in the burning home, said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Flauter of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.
Firefighters found him in the home, unconscious and suffering from smoke inhalation, and they carried him out a window, Flauter said. Lake said Dustin also had suffered burns to his face, arms and feet.
Lake said Dustin's mother told relatives she had tried to save her son from the fire. The mother, Jessica Scott, could not be reached for comment Monday.
"The mother told me, 'I tried to get him out, I couldn't lift him out the window. He got scared and went to a corner,'" Lake said. The mother then went outside to try to get help, Lake said.
Dustin had a speech impediment and autism, Lake said, and was born with what she described as birth defects. "He had a challenging life his whole life," Lake said, "but he always had a smile on his face, never met a stranger. He's always been in special classes and loved all of his teachers. Anywhere the child went, he made an impact."
Dustin celebrated his 16th birthday Dec. 3 by playing video games at a pizzeria.
When the family chose to end life support and donate his organs, nurses and doctors lined the hallway as a show of respect as the boy's body was wheeled to a room for the procedure, Lake said. "The hospital went above and beyond," she said.
Lake has established a GoFundMe account to raise money for the boy's funeral. Any money left over will be donated to the children's hospital, Lake said.
McLaughlin Funeral Home, at 2301 Lafayette Avenue in St. Louis, is handling arrangements for Dustin. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 23, followed by the funeral service. Burial will be at St. Matthew Cemetery, which is on Bates Street in St. Louis.