Family mourns teen who died in Florissant fire

Lake said Copass had been told to move out of the Curtis Court home after he got into a quarrel with a member of Dustin's family. Lake said she didn't know the details of the argument but said Dustin's stepfather had agreed to drive Copass someplace else to stay.

Copass apparently went into the basement to start the fire before Dustin's stepfather gave Copass a ride, Lake said.

Police and firefighters found the home engulfed in flames about 3 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, rescuers saw Dustin's mother outside. She told firefighters her son was still in the burning home, said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Flauter of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

Firefighters found him in the home, unconscious and suffering from smoke inhalation, and they carried him out a window, Flauter said. Lake said Dustin also had suffered burns to his face, arms and feet.

Lake said Dustin's mother told relatives she had tried to save her son from the fire. The mother, Jessica Scott, could not be reached for comment Monday.