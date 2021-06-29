Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a Black man fatally shot in 2019 in his own backyard by a white police detective is suing Kansas City police and the officer.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court on behalf of Cameron Lamb’s four minor children, the Kansas City Star reported. The lawsuit accuses detective Eric DeValkenaere of violating Lamb’s civil rights when he ran onto Lamb’s property without a warrant and fatally shot Lamb, 26, as he sat in his pickup truck.

The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in damages against the Kansas City police board and DeValkenaere. The detective, who has been suspended for more than a year, is awaiting trial on first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Lamb’s death.

It wasn’t immediately known whether DeValkenaere has a lawyer who could comment on the lawsuit. He’s represented in his criminal case by a public defender, who would not represent him in the lawsuit.

The police department declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing policy against commenting on pending litigation.