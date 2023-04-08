ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The family of a man who drowned in the Missouri River near Chesterfield last year says two Missouri agencies failed to keep the waterway safe, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Caleb Gage, 32, of Ballwin, drowned on a canoe trip with a friend in May 2022 when the boat capsized near a low-head dam along the Howell Island Conservation Area.

His friend survived. Gage's body was found several days later.

Gage's parents, Gary and Carol Gage, and daughter Adalyn, who was 4 at the time of his death, are plaintiffs in the suit filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court Wednesday. The suit names the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Both state departments are tasked with maintaining the Centaur Chute, a waterway with three small dams that branches off the Missouri River.

Representatives from both departments declined to comment on the allegations in the pending litigation this week.

The lawsuit claims that the dam created a strong current that caused the canoe to flip, leading to Gage's death. The dam, the suit alleges, was in disrepair and the state failed to remove access to the chute or warn boaters of the unsafe conditions.

Low-head dams can be dangerous while looking tranquil, and are sometimes called "drowning machines," according to warnings from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

According to a safety brochure by the Association of Dam Safety Officials and the American Society of Civil Engineers, the currents' forces "are nearly inescapable for even the strongest, life-jacket-clad swimmer, boats, and kayaks," and some rescuers and first responders have died "trying to save others caught in the hydraulic current."

Gage's obituary described him as a dedicated father and friend with a "passion for fishing and being on the water."

Attorney Michael J. Dalton is representing Gage's family in the suit.

Dangers of low head dams According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, water falling over the dam creates circulating currents that can trap people and objects…