Relatives of Shawn Pritchett, a construction worker killed at a Shrewsbury job site Tuesday, said they forgive the crane operator whose machine fatally struck him.
"I wish nothing bad on him, it was just an accident," said Breanna Clark, Pritchett's longtime girlfriend. "He's just torn up."
The crane operator called Pritchett's family to offer condolences Tuesday. They had never met him before the tragic accident.
"The guy actually had the courage to reach out to our family himself and tell us if there’s anything he could do, he would do it," said Shianne Jones,who is Pritchett's younger sister.
Pritchett's job was to oil the cranes at a Metropolitan Sewer District construction site near Carr Lane Court. Crews were boring a tunnel from Interstate 44 to Clayton. Pritchett worked for contractor SAK Construction, based in O'Fallon, Missouri. The Deer Creek tunnel project is a $150 million project slated to wrap up in late 2022.
The crane struck and killed him about 3 a.m. Tuesday, MSD spokesman Sean Hadley said. The Shewsbury police chief said the case was being handled by her department as an accident, but she isn't revealing much more than that. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
Pritchett, 35, had been on the job site for SAK Construction for just two weeks, working nights. He liked the job, making decent money, but wanted off nights.
"He was not big on the night shift," Jones said. "He was ready to go back on days."
Pritchett and Clark lived together in New Florence, Missouri. They were raising four children. They had two sons together, and Pritchett was helping to raise two daughters from Clark's previous relationship. The children ranged in age from 3 to 12 years old.
Pritchett grew up in the Montgomery City area. He belonged to a motorcycle club and loved watching silly videos on Facebook, Clark said.
"He had the biggest sense of humor," she said. "He was a great dad, loved his kids."
Clark said Monday, the day Pritchett died, was her 30th birthday. "He had plans for me Friday," she said. "He wanted to make a big deal out of it because it was my 30th."
Jones said Pritchett was her fun-loving older brother who made everyone laugh.
"He was the one they would crowd around to hear his stories," said Jones, 25, of Montgomery City.
Nicknamed "lunchbox," Pritchett was a big man at 6-foot-4 and weighing 380 pounds. He loved cooking on a cast-iron skillet when they took the children camping, and milk and cereal "was his addiction," she said. The last time Clark saw him was Sunday night before he headed off to work in Shrewsbury.
"He was standing in front of our TV, swinging his lunch box in a circle, saying he didn’t want to go," Clark said. She joked with him to stop swinging the lunchbox because he would tip over the salad dressing.
"He kissed me goodbye and left," she said.
SAK spokesman Jim Kalishman said this is the first serious work-site injury in the history of SAK, founded in 2006. Now left with four children to raise, Clark said she doesn't fault anyone.
"I don’t want to down the site," she said. "I feel like it was an accident. It just sucks that we lost him."
Pritchett's mother, Theresa Jones, agrees. She said the crane operator called her to offer his condolences and she told him he didn't have to, "for the simple fact this was an accident and not his or anyone else's fault."
"This poor man will have to live the rest of his life with this on his shoulders," Theresa Jones said. "No one should have to do that and I know Shawn would never blame him ... period!"
His mother added that Shawn "had the biggest heart and I can't imagine our lives without him."
Friends of the family have set up a fundraiser through gofundme to help Pritchett's children.