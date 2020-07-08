Family of inmate sues over his overdose death in St. Charles County jail

ST. CHARLES — The family of an inmate who died last year in the St. Charles County jail claims in a federal lawsuit that the negligence of jail officials resulted in his death from a fentanyl overdose.

Anthony Allen Soliz, 39, died May 20, 2019. The suit says he was in a large holding cell and snorted from a capsule containing fentanyl. The capsule was in a baggie that one inmate spotted on the floor of the cell, by a toilet, the suit says. Inmates passed the baggie around the cell before it reached Soliz, the suit says.

He vomited on himself and became "unresponsive" before inmates called staff, who tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

A jail staffer earlier did not notice the baggie, and staff failed to treat Soliz quickly enough, the suit claims. Jail officials, knowing of other instances of drugs being found in the jail, failed to implement policies to prevent drugs from being smuggled into the jail, the suit contends.

A jail official did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

"We look forward to ... getting justice for the family," said lawyer Bryan J. Sanger, who filed the suit July 2 in St. Louis.