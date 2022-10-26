Family of man accused in St. Louis school shooting removed his gun from home, police say

ST. LOUIS — The family of Orlando Harris was monitoring his mail, became aware that he had a gun, and removed it from the house before he shot and killed two at a St. Louis high school campus on Monday, police said at a press conference Wednesday.

Harris' family is heartbroken, said Interim St. Louis police Chief Michael Sack, and fully cooperating with the investigation.

They did "everything that they possibly could have done, but sometimes that's not enough," Sack said.

Family members tracked what came in the mail for Harris, Sack said, and "would search his room on occasion because they were concerned."

"They were engaged, in tune to him," he said. But Harris might have hidden some of his feelings and thoughts when interacting with them, Sack said, saying the family made every effort they reasonably could.

His mother was aware he had a gun and wanted it out of the house, so it was given to another person who could legally have it, Sack said. The family didn't know how he acquired that firearm, and it's not clear if that was the weapon police say Harris used in the shooting.

The serial number on the AR-15-style rifle Harris used on Monday has been given to the ATF to trace, Sack said. It's difficult to trace ownership if it's been sold from person to person.

Authorities say Harris, 19, busted a window out of a door at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, a two-school campus at Arsenal Street and South Kingshighway near Tower Grove Park. He entered the buildings carrying the rifle and about 600 rounds of ammunition, police said.

He shot and killed two: 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, a mother of five who taught health and physical education, and sophomore Alexzandria Bell, 15, who loved art and dance, friends and staff said.

Four other students were shot and injured — two in the leg, one in the arm, and one in the hands and jaw. Two more students suffered abrasions, and a girl fractured her ankle.

Police said on Wednesday that Harris acted alone in the shooting.

Since Monday authorities have seen an increase of threats being made against schools, which FBI Special Agent Jay Greenberg said is common after a school shooting. The sheer volume of them is straining "already strained police resources," he said.

With so many threats coming in, it's easier for police to assign armed officers in the schools, Greenberg said. "It is increasing the trauma that all of our students and teachers are experiencing."

