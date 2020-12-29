Family of man fatally shot Christmas Eve seeks answers

Family was important to Rea, who has a twin sister and two other siblings, Tate said.

"He never missed a chance to tell us he loved us," she said. "Every 10 minutes he would text us and when I asked him why, he said, 'Because I want to hear you say 'I love you' back.' "

The two often took their children to the St. Louis Zoo or to area parks. On Christmas — Rea's favorite holiday — they kept to a family tradition of taking in the holiday lights on Candy Cane Lane.

"Chris was like a big kid himself," Tate said, "so he would jump in and play with the kids."

The family normally would have gathered together for the holiday this year but were staying apart due to COVID-19, Tate said.

The pandemic impacted their family in other ways: In recent months Rea was laid off work at a restaurant as business declined. Tate was also laid off from her job as an aide at a private school in Owensville when in-person classes were cancelled.

"It was hard," Tate said. "As a family we tried to help each other out and try to support each another as much as we could."

Police have declined to release any more details on Rea's death, but ask anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

