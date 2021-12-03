Family of man who died in crash that killed St. Louis County detective seeks answers

ST. LOUIS — Family members of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday that also took the life of a St. Louis County police detective say they want answers on what led up to the collision.
“It’s a puzzle, but it’s a lot of pieces missing to this puzzle,” Carolyn Perry said at a vigil for her son, Alfred Mayes, on Friday in Bellefontaine Neighbors, near the site of the crash at Chambers Road and Crete Drive.
About two dozen family members and others attended the vigil.
Mayes, 33, was killed as a result of the head-on crash with an unmarked St. Louis County police van driven by Detective Antonio Valentine, 42. Another detective in the van with Valentine was injured.
A probe of the crash continues, but St. Louis County police have said Mayes was driving a Volkswagen Jetta that took off at a high rate of speed when a different police vehicle attempted to stop it.
Valentine, who was a member of a county drug unit, and another officer were in a Dodge Caravan about a mile away and were responding to the situation, driving on Chambers Road, when the two vehicles collided near Crete Drive, police said. The impact left both vehicles mangled; the Jetta’s engine was ripped from the vehicle and left on the other side of the road.
Police said the Jetta had been reported stolen in October. No additional details on the investigation have been released.
Mayes’ sister, Tiara Lane, and Perry said Friday that Mayes had recently bought the vehicle from a woman in the Baden neighborhood.
Relatives said a 22-second video they obtained from Raqqa Food Mart, in the 300 block of Chambers Road, added to their questions about what happened that day.
Court records show an arrest warrant had been issued for Mayes in April after he failed to appear in court for a pending drug charge. He previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and domestic assault.
His family on Friday addressed those charges only by saying that Mayes had a past and some of the allegations were untrue, but they chose to remember him as a family-oriented man. He was a native of Los Angeles who also recently started working at Raqqa Food Market, they said.