Family of man who died in crash that killed St. Louis County detective seeks answers

ST. LOUIS — Family members of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday that also took the life of a St. Louis County police detective say they want answers on what led up to the collision.

“It’s a puzzle, but it’s a lot of pieces missing to this puzzle,” Carolyn Perry said at a vigil for her son, Alfred Mayes, on Friday in Bellefontaine Neighbors, near the site of the crash at Chambers Road and Crete Drive.

About two dozen family members and others attended the vigil.

Mayes, 33, was killed as a result of the head-on crash with an unmarked St. Louis County police van driven by Detective Antonio Valentine, 42. Another detective in the van with Valentine was injured.

A probe of the crash continues, but St. Louis County police have said Mayes was driving a Volkswagen Jetta that took off at a high rate of speed when a different police vehicle attempted to stop it.