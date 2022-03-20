Family of Missouri man fatally shot on train at the Lee’s Summit station sues Amtrak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man who was shot and killed while riding an Amtrak train in Missouri is suing the railroad company and the alleged shooter for at least $100 million.
Richie Terell Aaron Jr., 30, of Independence, was shot as the Missouri River Runner train arrived at the Lee’s Summit station on Jan. 14, where the alleged shooter got off.
The federal lawsuit says the train continued on to the Independence stop, despite pleas from passengers to wait and get help for Aaron, The Kansas City Star reported.
Aaron was pronounced dead when the train arrived in Independence about 35 minutes later, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Friday by lawyers representing Aaron’s widow and three children.
The lawsuit accuses Amtrak of making “no effort” to get medical treatment for Aaron. It also alleges the company has lax security.
An Amtrak spokeswoman said Sunday the organization could not comment on the lawsuit.
Marquise Webb, 21, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Aaron’s killing.
Webb is also charged in Jackson County with carjacking a man after he got off the train. He was arrested two weeks later after a standoff with Kansas City police. He is being held in the Jackson County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
