Family of security guard slain at MetroLink station overwhelmed by support

SULLIVAN, Mo. — An online fundraiser to help the family of slain security guard James Cook has rocketed to nearly $100,000 in just two days.

"This family is grieving so terribly but the generosity of people we don't know has made it a little less stressful," said Cook's mother-in-law, Vickie Munton. "We're people in a small town in Missouri. How do we reach all these people to thank them?"

Cook, 30, of Sullivan, died after being shot in the face Sunday morning while he worked at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station in St. Louis. Cook worked with a private security firm and would drive the two hours roundtrip to work a few times a week.

Cook's wife Kimberlee is a part-time worker at Aldi's grocery store and is raising their two daughters, 9-year-old Zoey and 5-year-old Lydia. Munton said online contributions will likely help pay off the family's mortgage and set up funds for the girls.