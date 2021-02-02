Family of security guard slain at MetroLink station overwhelmed by support

SULLIVAN, Mo. — An online fundraiser to help the family of slain security guard James Cook has rocketed to nearly $100,000 in just two days.
"This family is grieving so terribly but the generosity of people we don't know has made it a little less stressful," said Cook's mother-in-law, Vickie Munton. "We're people in a small town in Missouri. How do we reach all these people to thank them?"
Cook, 30, of Sullivan, died after being shot in the face Sunday morning while he worked at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station in St. Louis. Cook worked with a private security firm and would drive the two hours roundtrip to work a few times a week.
Cook's wife Kimberlee is a part-time worker at Aldi's grocery store and is raising their two daughters, 9-year-old Zoey and 5-year-old Lydia. Munton said online contributions will likely help pay off the family's mortgage and set up funds for the girls.
The pastor at the family's church, which set up the GoFundMe online campaign, is sending out thank-you notes but many of the 1,300 donations so far are from people who are anonymous. Others brought in cash to the church to pass along to the family.
St. Louis prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Berkeley man, Nathaniel Smith, with murder. Smith walked up to Cook, pulled a gun and shot him multiple times, police said in court papers.
Police haven't disclosed a possible motive. Authorities said they have an unconfirmed report that Cook confronted Smith earlier in the morning about sleeping on a train.
Munton said Tuesday that the family was notified of the charges against Smith.
"We're relieved," Munton said. "We're glad he's in jail and has no bond. That he's off the street. But right now, at the moment, we're just indifferent. We're just in too much pain to care."