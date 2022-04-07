 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family of St. Louis officer killed in Russian roulette-style game settles for $300K

Ex-St. Louis officer to serve 7-year term for killing fellow cop in Russian roulette shooting

"Just heartbreaking," said Aimee Lyn Wahlers, the mother of deceased St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix, “she's the real hero,” answering how she was feeling after attending the sentencing of officer Nathaniel Hendren during a press conference on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, outside the Civil Courts building. Officer Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and will serve a seven-year prison term for killing Alix last year in a Russian roulette shooting. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — The family of Katlyn Alix, a St. Louis police officer fatally shot by a fellow officer in 2019, settled a lawsuit this week with another former colleague who was there when she died, court records show.

Former St. Louis Officer Patrick Riordan agreed to pay Alix's family $300,000, the total proceeds available from an insurance policy Riordan had. 

Riordan was present when Alix was shot by another officer during a Russian roulette-style game on Jan. 24, 2019. Riordan is no longer employed by the police department, and was never criminally charged.

Former Officer Nathaniel Hendren fatally shot Alix at his apartment in the 700 block of Dover Place in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood while he was supposed to be on duty. Alix was off duty. She and Hendren were frequent partners on patrol after her transfer to the city’s Second District.

Hendren is in prison serving a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2020 to charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. A lawsuit against Hendren is pending.

In August, Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty ruled the city was not liable for the killing of Alix, who was 24 and married when she died. 

Attorneys for Riordan and the family of Alix did not immediately return requests for comment on Thursday. 

