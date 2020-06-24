Family of woman killed by speeding driver release balloons in her honor

ST. LOUIS — One day after a woman was killed in a fatal crash in the O'Fallon neighborhood, more than 60 people gathered to raise awareness about speeding in the area she was killed.

Family and friends of 28-year-old Tierra Johnson gathered Wednesday afternoon where she was killed, in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, and released balloons in her honor.

Johnson was killed when a speeding driver hit her Jeep around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Johnson was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was last listed in critical condition.

Johnson's father, Terrence Johnson, said cars regularly speed down Natural Bridge Avenue, and he said he was told by police the driver who hit his daughter accelerated to about 100 mph.

"She was the best daughter that you could ask for," her father said. "She was taking care of businesses and handling life."

Johnson worked at the U.S. Post Office for nearly 10 years, and at the time of her death was heading home from work, said her mother, Tonya Johnson.

Johnson aspired to retire from the Post Office, her mother said, and she was focused on taking care of her two young children, a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old.