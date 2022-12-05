Family says St. Louis County woman killed by girlfriend was 'loving, caring'

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Kasie Stith had a way with her patients, her family said, showing them love and understanding as a caregiver at Dolan Memory Care Homes near Maryland Heights in St. Louis County.

Those were qualities she embodied in all her relationships, the 23-year-old's friends and sisters said. They described her as someone who would always help and support them — no matter what it was they needed.

"I just want people to know she was a wonderful person. She was loving, she was caring, she loved her family, and there wasn't nothing she wouldn't do for her family," her sister, 22-year-old Chloe Stith, said.

Stith was shot in the head Nov. 25 in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place and died three days later. Chloe Stith said her sister never regained consciousness after the shooting.

Brianna Williams, Stith's girlfriend, is accused of shooting her at Stith's apartment during an argument. She told police she pointed the gun at Stith to get her attention, and the gun went off.

Williams is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She was arrested on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

On Friday, some of Stith's family— including her twin sister Kelsie Stith — and friends gathered in friend Acyla Torrance's living room to talk about her life and the relationship that ended in Stith's fatal shooting.

"Kasie was very caring. When I say caring — you can literally do something to Kasie but she will still forgive you," Torrance said.

The women said Williams and Stith had known each other since they were in high school and described their relationship as tumultuous, with regular breakups, occasional physical violence and jealousy.

"I never knew the violent side of (Williams) until this year," Chloe Stith said of Williams, adding she had encouraged Stith to call the police when she had injuries from fights with Williams. But Stith never did.

Torrance and Chloe Stith said they knew Williams had two handguns, one she carried and one she left with Stith at home for protection. Neither ever thought Williams would use the gun to shoot Stith, though, and they noted that leading up to the shooting their relationship seemed less volatile.

"I can't say (Williams) didn't love my sister, because I would be lying. She did love my sister," Chloe Stith said. "But I think it was that type of love that was a little too dangerous. She loved her a little too much."

While Stith's last text message to a friend was at 9:47 p.m. on that Friday, Chloe Stith said Williams called her twice around 9:56 p.m. but she didn't answer, not wanting to talk to Williams about her relationship problems, which was usually why the woman called Chloe Stith.

She found out four hours later her sister had been shot in the head just after 10 p.m.

"I loved that she was always there for me when it came to seeking comfort, needing some advice, or wanting to talk about just any and everything or even hang out and chill," Stith's sister-in-law, Tomorrow Niblett, said. "What I also loved about her was how very work-driven she was and her ability to keep going and hustle no matter what."

Her family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for her funeral expenses.