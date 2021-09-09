Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist from Farmington was killed in a crash this week in St. Francois County, police said.
Mark W. Higginbotham, 54, died Monday night.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Higginbotham was riding a 2013 Yamaha XVS 1300 north on Highway 67. At about 8 p.m. Monday, the motorcycle ran off the highway, south of Missouri Highway 8, and overturned.
Higginbotham's motorcycle hit a median cable barrier. Higginbotham, who was thrown off the motorcycle, was wearing a helmet, the patrol said. He died at the scene.
From staff reports
