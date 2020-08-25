Farmington man drowns in Hager Lake

FARMINGTON — First responders were called to Hager Lake in Farmington for the report of a body in the lake Tuesday morning.
According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, an individual was fishing at the lake and spotted the body.
“A little after 11 a.m., an individual thought he saw the possibility of a body floating in the water and contacted 911. We contacted the fire department and county coroner.”
According to St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin, an autopsy was conducted Tuesday afternoon. The individual was identified as Henry Bomar, Jr., 57, of Farmington.
“The autopsy was consistent with drowning,” Coplin said. “There was no foul play suspected. There wasn’t any trauma to the body or anything like that.”
Coplin noted that the condition of the body indicated that Bomar had not been there more than a day, possibly the night before.
The coroner is waiting on the results of toxicology reports.
