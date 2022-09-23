Farmington man facing murder charge accused of sexually assaulting fellow inmates

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A jail inmate awaiting trial for murder faces new charges this week after two fellow inmates say he sexually assaulted them.

Jasson Joseph McCormick, 37, of Farmington, is accused of assaulting others at the St. Francois County Detention Center. He faces two counts of second-degree sodomy.

One of the victims was taken to the emergency room at Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment, authorities said.

The victim said McCormick had told the man he'd stab him if he did not have sex with McCormick.

In a recorded interview, a second victim told authorities he woke up to McCormick having sex with him.

McCormick's bond in the assault cases was set at $50,000. He has been in the county jail since Dec. 30, 2019, when he was charged with first-degree murder. His bond in that case is $1 million, cash-only.

The murder case was filed after the body of a Park Hills woman was found in her apartment on Dec. 26, 2019. McCormick was charged in that killing along with 23-year-old Dylan Murray, of Valles Mines.

The 2019 cases against Murray and McCormick are pending, and both men have pleaded not guilty. McCormick's jury trial is set to begin March 6.

A preliminary hearing in the sex crime cases is set for Oct. 18.