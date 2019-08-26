EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury has found a Farmington, Mo., woman guilty in the 2015 murder of a Collinsville man, the Madison County state's attorney said Monday.
Eva D. Heisch, 48, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 68-year-old Daniel A. Taylor. Taylor was found dead in his home Dec. 8, 2015, in the 600 block of Ostle Drive. Police believe he had been robbed and stabbed to death in the home two days earlier.
Jessie J. Werley, 37, an accomplice of Heisch, is serving a 40-year term in the killing. Sentencing for Heisch will be set after the completion of an assessment report, the state's attorney said.