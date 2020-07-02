Farmington motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck

A motorcyclist from Farmington was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in St. Francois County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as 25-year-old Jack D. Cable.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 221 at Bray Road. The patrol said Cable was riding a 2012 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle.

A 60-year-old man in a pickup truck was stopped at stop sign. He failed to yield to the motorcycle and made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle, the patrol said.

The motorcycle rolled over, and Cable was thrown off, the patrol said. The coroner pronounced Cable dead at the scene.