Farmington motorcyclist killed in St. Francois County crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A motorcyclist from Farmington was killed Tuesday night when he crashed in St. Francois County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 24-year-old Michael S. Massey. The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 67.

The patrol said Massey was on a 1992 Yamaha FZR1000 motorcycle, heading north on Highway 67. He lost control of the motorcycle and went off the highway just north of Blomeier Road.

He hit a culvert and the motorcycle went airborne, the patrol said. Massey was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he had been wearing a helmet.

Statewide, Missouri highway deaths have spiked this year, about 15% higher than last year during the same period. As of Tuesday morning, 531 people had died in traffic crashes this year, compared to 463 during the same period last year, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.