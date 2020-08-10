You have permission to edit this article.
Farmington teen killed in vehicle crash in St. Francois County
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A teenager from Farmington was fatally injured Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The victim is identified as 18-year-old Wyatt M. Hampton.

Hampton was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway AA. About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, his vehicle ran off the road, struck and embankment and overturned at 1835 Highway AA, police said.

Hampton was pronounced dead at the scene. He had not been wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

