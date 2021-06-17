Farmington teenager dies in single-car crash

A 17-year-old girl from Farmington, Missouri, died in a car crash Wednesday in Ste. Genevieve County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol didn't release the girl's name because she is a juvenile, but the Daily Journal identified the teenager as Emma Weiss.

The patrol said she was driving a 2008 Honda Civic north on Highway D about 9 a.m. Wednesday. The car went off the right side of the highway at Salem Fields Road, hit two trees and overturned.

St. Francois County paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

