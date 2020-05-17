Fatal car crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died in a car accident Sunday morning in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.
The car was going south on Goodfellow Boulevard, struck the center median and a bollard and then drove off the road. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.
The crash took place just after midnight in the 4600 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.
Police didn't give a reason for the cause of the crash, and said the driver was not yet identified.
