Fatal crash closes eastbound Highway 40 in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A fatal crash Tuesday morning closed eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) between Brentwood Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, Richmond Heights police said.

The victim's name and details of the crash have not been released, but footage from the scene showed a vehicle that appeared to be on its side and wedged between a tractor-trailer and highway median.

The fiery wreck occurred before 8 a.m. and also closed some lanes of westbound Highway 40. Southbound Big Bend from the highway to Dale Avenue was also closed. Police said the roads will be closed for the investigation for the next few hours.

The closures caused extensive traffic backups on the highway and its access roads.

Police officers from Richmond Heights and the Missouri Highway Patrol were investigating the incident.