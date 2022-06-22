Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of I-44 near Antire Road

A fatal crash closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Antire Road early Wednesday.
Police said the crash, just before 5 a.m., involved a motorcycle, at least one tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle.
Officers arrived to find the motorcycle in a center lane and a Chevrolet S-10 pickup blocking the road. A tractor-trailer had overturned.
The eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation between Lewis Road and Highway 109.
From staff reports
