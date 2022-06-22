 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of I-44 near Antire Road

  • 0

A fatal crash closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Antire Road early Wednesday.

Police said the crash, just before 5 a.m., involved a motorcycle, at least one tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle.

Officers arrived to find the motorcycle in a center lane and a Chevrolet S-10 pickup blocking the road. A tractor-trailer had overturned.

The eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation between Lewis Road and Highway 109.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News