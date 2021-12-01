Fatal crash closes highway ramp in north St. Louis County

The ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 onto northbound Interstate 270 was closed Wednesday morning after a fatal crash.
The Missouri Highway Patrol's Cpl. Dallas Thompson said one person died in the crash involving a tractor-trailer about 5 a.m. Wednesday. That person's name has not been released.
At about 8 a.m., Thompson said some vehicles were slowly getting by on the ramp. He said there was no estimate on what time the ramp would be fully reopened.
Check back for updates.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.