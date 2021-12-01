 Skip to main content
Fatal crash closes highway ramp in north St. Louis County
The ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 onto northbound Interstate 270 was closed Wednesday morning after a fatal crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Cpl. Dallas Thompson said one person died in the crash involving a tractor-trailer about 5 a.m. Wednesday. That person's name has not been released.

At about 8 a.m., Thompson said some vehicles were slowly getting by on the ramp. He said there was no estimate on what time the ramp would be fully reopened.

Check back for updates.

News