Fatal crash closes westbound I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fatal crash Friday morning has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the O'Fallon, Mo., area.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said one person died in the two-vehicle crash about 6:30 a.m. Friday. The crash was on westbound I-70 past Bryan Road, at the highway's 215-mile marker.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto Bryan Road, the patrol said.

No details were released on the person who died. Dispatchers initially said a woman reported seeing an unconscious man on the road in front of her vehicle. 

Check back for updates.

