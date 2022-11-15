Fatal crash on I-70 in Wentzville closes westbound lanes

UPDATED with estimate on when interstate might reopen.

A fatal crash Tuesday morning has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Wentzville.

Police said one person died in the crash involving tractor-trailers near Highway 61 at about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday. Details of the crash and the name of the victim haven't been released.

Traffic is being routed off the interstate and onto Highway A, but still the backup is more than a mile long. The Missouri Transportation Department estimated the interstate could remain closed for four hours for the crash investigation.

The roads were wet and slick, highway officials said, after an overnight snowfall. The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring reported up to 2 inches of snow in areas of central and east-central Missouri.

