Fatal fire in Bel-Nor was not arson, police say

BEL NOR — A house fire in Bel-Nor that killed a man early Sunday morning was not arson, police said Monday.

St. Louis County police identified the victim as John Prowell, 68, of the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive.

The fire at the home on Hatherly was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Hatherly is south of Natural Bridge Road.

Prowell was found in the burning home and died later at a hospital.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said Monday that investigators with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit found that the fire "does not appear to be criminal in nature."

The cause is still unknown, she said.