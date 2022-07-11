 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fatal fire in Bel-Nor was not arson, police say

  • 0

BEL NOR — A house fire in Bel-Nor that killed a man early Sunday morning was not arson, police said Monday.

St. Louis County police identified the victim as John Prowell, 68, of the 3000 block of Hatherly Drive.

The fire at the home on Hatherly was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Hatherly is south of Natural Bridge Road.

Prowell was found in the burning home and died later at a hospital.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said Monday that investigators with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit found that the fire "does not appear to be criminal in nature."

The cause is still unknown, she said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News