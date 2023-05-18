JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person died in a house fire south of De Soto, authorities said Thursday.

Fire Chief Thomas Fitzgerald of the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District said the fire at 4300 Dock Drive was reported by a neighbor at 12:08 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find about half of the one-story residence engulfed in flames. They were warned that someone might still be inside.

Fitzgerald said one person died but he referred questions about the victim to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

The cause is under investigation but Fitzgerald said it appears to be accidental.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

The home is in unincorporated Jefferson County, south of De Soto.