Fatal highway shooting prompts shutdown of Poplar Street, MLK bridges

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night on Interstate 64 in East St. Louis.

Poplar Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Bridge are closed, as are eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said just before 11 p.m. the bridges will likely reopen soon, but eastbound Interstate 64 will remain closed for "several hours."

Illinois State Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at mile marker 2, near Interstate 55.

No suspect description was given Friday night.

IDOT encouraged drivers who need to cross the Mississippi River, including those attending tonight's Cardinals game, to use alternate river bridges such as Clark, Chain of Rocks, Stan Musial Veterans Memorial and Jefferson Barracks.

Missouri Highway Patrol has not been asked to close interstates, a spokesperson said just after 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

