Fatal Interstate 70 wreck in Warren County closes westbound lanes

WARREN COUNTY — A fatal accident west of Foristell on Tuesday closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 and backed up traffic for miles, state and local officials said.
A social media post by the Wentzville Fire Protection District said the accident caused a backup from Foristell to the Wentzille Parkway, a distance of about five miles. The wreck occurred in Warren County.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the wreck or how many people were involved.
