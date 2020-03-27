Fatal overdose in Florissant leads to federal charges against St. Louis man

ST. LOUIS — A convicted murderer from St. Louis is facing federal drug and gun charges after an investigation that began with a fatal overdose in Florissant, prosecutors said Thursday.

Markquis "Two" Bryant, 48, was charged by complaint with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of one or more firearms, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors said Florissant police determined that Bryant sold drugs on March 6 that killed someone the next day. They made undercover purchases of heroin, fentanyl or both the week of March 9 and then the federal Drug Enforcement Administration raided Bryant's home in the 5300 block of Queens Avenue in north St. Louis on Thursday, prosecutors said. Investigators found five guns, including an AR-15 style pistol and an Intratec Tec-9 pistol, as well as what they believe to be heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine, prosecutors said. They also found equipment like a press used to make pills, scales and blenders with drug residue, authorities said.