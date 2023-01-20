Fatal police shooting in Maryland Heights was not captured on video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Maryland Heights police detective who fatally shot a man outside a business in December was not wearing a body camera, and no video surveillance at the business captured the actual shooting, according to a video released Friday by police.

Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla, was shot by police Dec. 7 outside Dave & Busters, at 13857 Riverport Drive. Davenport had a razor box cutter and "moved toward police officers" with the weapon and ignored police commands, Maryland Heights police Chief Bill Carson said.

Police fired a single shot that day, authorities said. Carson said his detective who fired the shot had followed department policy and is back to full duty. "He acted properly," the chief added.

The Maryland Heights Police Department requires its uniformed police officers to wear body cameras while on duty, but its plainclothes detectives aren't required to wear cameras, Carson said.

Dave & Busters had video footage inside its lobby showing Davenport leave the business, but no cameras are outside the business, Carson said. The detectives' unmarked police car also doesn't have a dashboard camera.

A Maryland Heights patrol car that was coming around the corner "a fraction of a second after the shooting" has a dashboard camera, but it shows only the aftermath and not the actual shooting, Carson said.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in an email, "The actual shooting was not caught on any cameras that we are aware of."

Those and other details emerged Friday as investigators released an update on their use-of-force investigation.

Two detectives confronted Davenport on the parking lot. The detectives and other officers had been searching for Davenport on several felony charges, including burglary and resisting arrest, after he led police on a chase from St. Charles County. Dispatchers warned officers that Davenport had razor blades and was dangerous.

Shortly after the shooting, Carson asked St. Louis County Police Department to handle the use-of-force investigation. On Friday, St. Louis County police released an update on its probe in a "critical incident briefing" video, nearly 11 minutes long. The video is intended to show what police investigators "know up to this point," said St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington.

"As part of our commitment to transparency, we will show you relevant video footage, evidence and the law enforcement response to this incident," Washington said in the video.

Despite the officer being cleared by Maryland Heights police, the county police investigation isn't over. Washington said the briefing video "portrayal is not intended to draw any conclusions about whether the officers involved acted consistent with their department's policies and the law" until the investigation is complete.

Police didn't say when they expect to finish their probe.

The Maryland Heights police detective is 46 years old and has been in law enforcement for 14 years.