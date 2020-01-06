Fatal shooting at Gringo Tacos + Burgers in downtown St. Louis appears accidental, police say

ST. LOUIS — Downtown restaurant Gringo Tacos + Burgers closed early on Sunday evening following a fatal shooting that may have been self-inflicted, police said.

Police responded to the restaurant at 635 Washington Avenue for a shooting call at about 5 p.m. Shortly thereafter, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police said they believe the deceased person shot themselves, but said it appears to have been an accident. Officials said they don't believe anyone else was involved.

Employees of Gringo declined to comment Sunday evening, stating the matter was "sensitive."